From 1980 to 2019, Texas experienced at least 32 mass shootings. Our investigative team's analysis shows more than 250 people were wounded in those events, and at least 208 were killed. Now, we take a critical look at that violent history, as state leaders weigh options to prevent future tragedies. Some of their proposals rely heavily on citizens — through advanced training and suspicious activity reporting. But do the survivors of these shootings believe those solutions will work?
On June 22, 1980, former high school math teacher Alvin Lee King III entered the First Baptist Church in Daingerfield, Texas, and began shooting members of the congregation.
From gun policy to mental health, KXAN investigators and experts break down the wide array of issues and concerns that have become part of the mass shooting debate.
The United States experienced at least 316 mass attacks from 2000 through 2019. These attacks targeted groups and involved all types of weapons, including guns, knives and vehicles. Most of the attacks ended when the attacker was shot by police or committed suicide. Source: ALERRT
Source: ALERRT