 A History of Mass Violence | A Catalyst Project | KXAN.com
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5

From 1980 to 2019, Texas experienced at least 32 mass shootings. Our investigative team's analysis shows more than 250 people were wounded in those events, and at least 208 were killed. Now, we take a critical look at that violent history, as state leaders weigh options to prevent future tragedies. Some of their proposals rely heavily on citizens — through advanced training and suspicious activity reporting. But do the survivors of these shootings believe those solutions will work?

MAPPING THE MASSACRE

On June 22, 1980, former high school math teacher Alvin Lee King III entered the First Baptist Church in Daingerfield, Texas, and began shooting members of the congregation.

INSIDE THE ISSUE

From gun policy to mental health, KXAN investigators and experts break down the wide array of issues and concerns that have become part of the mass shooting debate.

The United States experienced at least 316 mass attacks from 2000 through 2019. These attacks targeted groups and involved all types of weapons, including guns, knives and vehicles. Most of the attacks ended when the attacker was shot by police or committed suicide. Source: ALERRT

The United States experienced at least 316 mass attacks from 2000 through 2019. These attacks targeted groups and involved all types of weapons, including guns, knives and vehicles. Most of the attacks ended when the attacker was shot by police or committed suicide.

Source: ALERRT

Catalyst is a specialty unit within the KXAN investigative team focused on "digital-first" storytelling that aims to make a positive change in society. The group takes a multi-platform, innovative approach to each project and rotates among various investigators. Josh Hinkle, David Barer, Ben Friberg and Arezow Doost are the journalists behind "A History of Mass Violence." KXAN's Todd Bynum, Chad Cross, Dax Dobbs, Rachel Garza, Eric Henrikson, Alex Hoder, Steffi Lee, Eric Lefenfeld, Matt Mitchell, Chris Nelson, Bob Osborn, Wes Rapaport, Robert Sims, John Thomas, Ashley Wild, Kate Winkle, Korey Wisland, Rissie Wolfe and Ed Zavala also contributed to this project. Special thanks to Carl and Rebecca Cross for providing their musical skills and to Sondra Martin Hicks for sharing audio for the series.

© 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

×