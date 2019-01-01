From 1980 to 2019, Texas experienced at least 32 mass shootings. Our investigative team's analysis shows more than 250 people were wounded in those events, and at least 208 were killed. Now, we take a critical look at that violent history, as state leaders weigh options to prevent future tragedies. Some of their proposals rely heavily on citizens — through advanced training and suspicious activity reporting. But do the survivors of these shootings believe those solutions will work?